Catch up on the Great Yorkshire Show
Tyne Tees
Yorkshire
Harrogate
Wednesday 13 July 2022, 7:06pm
ITV Tyne Tees - Our live broadcast from day one of the Great Yorkshire Show.
Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees
Catch up on ITV Tyne Tees broadcasting live from the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday 12 July 2022:
Play Brightcove video
Shorthorn cattle mark 200 years of breeding at The Great Yorkshire Show
Opening day at The Great Yorkshire Show
The Great Yorkshire Show will welcome over 130,000 visitors.
Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees