Vera actress Brenda Blethyn and Countdown presenter Rachel Riley are among thousands of people to share a 91-year-old's desperate plea to find his family's missing dog.

Flossie the border terrier cross went missing on 2 September 2021 near the dunes at the Ranch Car Park, in Blyth, during a walk with her owners Gill and Nick Keeley.

Mrs Keeley's heartbroken dad, Jim Scott, is committed to continuing his search for Flossie every time he leaves his home to visit the shops.

"Dad was really fond of Flossie. We've always had dogs growing up and he loves dogs, he loves all animals really," said Mrs Keeley, from Tynemouth.

"He was as heartbroken as we were when she went missing and he could see how upset we were too.

"It affects more than the people who own the dog when this happens, it affects everybody who knows the dog."

A Facebook campaign to locate Flossie has over 7,000 members. Credit: Flossie is Missing from Blyth Facebook Group/Gill Scott

She continued: "He used to bring Flossie treats and really look forward to seeing her. He lives on his own and we used to bring Flossie round to see him so he was a sad as we were to hear she'd gone missing."

In an effort to help find Flossie, Mrs Keeley shared a photo of her dad holding Flossie's missing poster on social media.

The post has been seen by more than 1.5 million people and has been shared 25,000 times, including by a host of well-known names.

Among them are are Vera actress Brenda Blethyn, author Ann Cleeves and Countdown presenter Rachel Riley.

Mrs Keeley, 61, said: "We're stunned at how much the post has really touched people's hearts. Every time we looked at the numbers of views and shares they just kept growing and growing.

"I know it takes time and effort and thought to share a post, it's not just as simple as a click, so to see all of the support we've been getting, we're incredibly grateful."

She added: "People who follow us on Facebook know it's affected me and Nick but maybe they don't realise that there's other people in Flossie's life that it has affected.

"My dad's 91 and sometimes when you get to that age you don't have a lot going on in your life sometimes and although it wasn't his pet he was very involved in her life so he's lost a member of his family too and I think that touched a lot of people's hearts."

Mrs Keeley and her husband took a number of steps to help search for Flossie in the days since she went missing, including exploring rabbit warrens with endoscopes in case she was stuck underground, conducting searches of the sand dunes area, lighting BBQs and keeping night vigils at the dunes to draw her out if she was in hiding.

They also have a Facebook group called Flossie is Missing from Blyth, for people to share any information they may have about Flossie's whereabouts. The group currently has 7,300 members.

The pair also continue to make daily efforts to find their beloved dog but suspect she may have been stolen. The couple are now offering a £15,000 reward for Flossie's safe return.

"All we care about is getting our dog back," added Mrs Keeley. "If someone has found her and kept her there's not going to be consequences if they come forward and say I've got your dog.

"Please just let us have her back if somebody has got her the money is there if they want it, if they don't drop her off at the vets or take her to an animal shelter. We just want her back."

