A prolific crack cocaine dealer nick-named 'Spunky' has been jailed for five years.

James Andrew Hardy from Whitby pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin in 2020 and 2021.

These charges related to 10 December 2020 when he was found to have cocaine, and February last year when he was in possession of heroin.

North Yorkshire Police said there were clear links between Hardy's case and Teesside County Lines drug dealer Emma Seed, although the investigations were separate.

Seed was sentenced earlier this year for flooding Whitby with heroin and cocaine. She was jailed for 11 years and nine months.

County Lines is where where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority areas, by children or vulnerable people who are forced into it.

Hardy pleaded of Albion Terrace pleaded guilty to the drug offences at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 23 May 2022.

Scarborough and Ryedale Criminal Investigation Department (CID) searched a number of properties and recovered vehicles as part of the case.

An analysis of phones and digital devices seized by the Digital Forensics Unit also helped secure Hardy's conviction.

The 37-year-old was sentenced at York Crown Court for the charges on 13 July.

Detective Constable Steve Monty, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “We were able to secure irrefutable evidence that James Hardy was behind a significant Class A drug dealing operation in Whitby with links to the Emma Seed county line.

“He was left with no choice but to admit his guilt and it is pleasing that he has been sent to prison for a significant period of time.”

DC Monty added: “We fully understand the level of feeling in Whitby against drug-related crime and the damage it causes within the community.

“The action we have taken in this investigation and others demonstrates our relentless approach to tackling drug-related crime in Whitby.”