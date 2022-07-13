A calf had to be rescued using an inflatable raft and forklift truck after getting stuck in mud.

The animal had got into trouble on Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on 12 July, and was trapped up to his neck when a passer-by called the fire brigade.

Members of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue responded to the call at around midday, and said responding quickly to the distressed animal was vital in the high temperatures.

At the nature reserve in East Boldon a vet sedated the calf before the firefighters got to work.

An inflatable raft was used for those involved the rescue to get close to the animal and prevent disturbing the mud, which could have further endangered the animal.

They then used a mud lance to loosen the mud around the calf before attaching an animal lifting strop to its torso to try and free it.

The rescue effort was bolstered by a worried farmer who provided a forklift truck.

Firefighters worked quickly as they were worried about the animal being trapped in the high summer temperatures. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue

Firefighters from Hebburn, Rainton Bridge and South Shields Community Fire Stations were involved in the recovery which took over two-and-a-half hours.

Once freed the luck calf was checked over by the vet. It had no long-term injuries.

Andrew Blower, from TWFRS, said: “We would always urge pet or livestock owners to be careful when letting their animals roam on flatlands as the land under foot can be unpredictable.

“It was rewarding to be able to get the calf back to its relieved owner’s just in time for its afternoon snack!”

Firefighters left the nature reserve at 2:40pm, almost three hours after the initial call.