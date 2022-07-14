Play Brightcove video

A woman from County Durham has returned home after having lifesaving surgery after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour whilst in Turkey.

Lisa Robinson from Consett flew to Antalya for a consultation about getting dental implants on 23 June.

When the 44-year-old arrived at the Magic Smile Turkey dental clinic the following day, staff noticed something was wrong with her behaviour.

Ms Robinson was taken to Anadolu Hastanesi Hospital where doctors found she had a brain tumour and a bleed on the brain.

The mum-of-two underwent a 13-hour, life-saving surgery and then spent four days in intensive care before being moved to critical care. Doctors were amazed by her progress and called her recovery a 'miracle'.

Ms Robinson was greeted by family when she landed at Newcastle Airport on Wednesday but now faces a medical bill of £50,000.

Although she had medical insurance it has been deemed invalid as she did not declare that she had been experiencing headaches before leaving for Turkey.

Insurers Axa Partners said they would have offered Ms Robinson an alternative insurance policy which would have fully covered her had she declared her previous medical history.

Despite fears of how she was going to pay the medical bill she was grateful to her community back home who raised £15,000 to help her get home from Turkey.

Ms Robinson said: “It has blown us away and it has carried us through. The number of text messages and support I cannot thank them enough.”

