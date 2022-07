Around The House

Play Brightcove video

ITV Tyne Tees Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick presents Around The House.

On this week's edition Tom is joined by guests;

Richard Holden MP, North West Durham, Conservative

Emma Lewell-Buck MP, South Shields, Labour

Lord Purvis of Tweed, Liberal Democrats

Trudy Harrison MP, Copeland, Conservative

The next episode of Around The House is on Thursday 8th September.