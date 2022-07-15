A woman who admitted murdering her two-year-old son has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years and four months.

Carol Hodgson, 40, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Friday morning after pleading guilty to killing Daniel Hodgson Green at a previous hearing.

Police attended a home in Guisborough on 2 February after a report of concern was made about toddler Daniel.

He was taken to hospital where later he died, Cleveland Police said at the time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “Today our thoughts are with Daniel’s family.

"The loss of Daniel, at such a young age, is beyond comprehension.

“I’d like to thank all the team who have worked on this harrowing investigation and ensured that we could bring this matter to court.”

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Crown Court Unit at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North East, said the CPS had worked closely with Cleveland Police on the investigation.

He said: "Through the comprehensive evidence that they have provided, the Crown Prosecution Service has been able to clearly establish the tragic sequence of events which culminated in Daniel’s death.

“In response to a robust case against her, Carol Hodgson has now pleaded guilty to Daniel’s murder and we sincerely hope that those who knew Daniel find some measure of comfort in this, at what must remain a very difficult time for them.”