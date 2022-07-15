A memorial to raise awareness of prostate cancer has been created by the family of a Tyneside man who died from the illness.

Michelle Blythe from South Tyneside has worked with the charity Prostate Cancer UK, which has been taking the installation around the country.

Ms Blythe's husband Doug died in 2017 and since his death his family have raised thousands of pounds for the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

They have now teamed up with the charity to create the memorial which will be in Newcastle until September.

Doug Blythe died of the disease in 2017. Credit: Family photo

More than 500 names of men who have died are engraved on the memorial, including Mr Blythe's.

The charity say the number will increase as the memorial tours the UK and more people purchase a permanent engraving.

Michelle says her husband of 42 years would be proud of what his family have achieved and would think the memorial was "spot on."

The statue in its temporary Newcastle home. Credit: Prostate Cancer UK

"I miss Doug terribly but I'm so lucky to have my family supporting me," she told ITV News Tyne Tees.

"I'll always keep his memory alive, and having his name engraved on the memorial feels like such a special way to do that.

"It has been very emotional watching the memorial travel around the UK, and seeing on social media families traveling to London, Nottingham and Birmingham to welcome it and see their loved one's names remembered.

"My family and I are delighted to see it come to Newcastle and receive a warm Geordie welcome from the community."

Michelle Blythe at London Bridge Station. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. 11,500 men die from prostate cancer each year and it affects 1 in 8 men during their lifetime. The risk is higher for black men with 1 in 4 men being diagnosed with the disease.

Prostate Cancer UK are urging men to check their risk of getting the disease by going to https://prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker