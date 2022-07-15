For the first time the Met Office have issued a RED HEAT WARNING for parts of the UK.

The warning area, that covers parts of North Yorkshire, suggests temperatures of up to 40ºC. Seeing temperatures that high would also be a first for the UK since records began.

Heat warnings - Extreme temperatures forecast

The exceptional heat is forecast to affect a large part of England on Monday and Tuesday.

An AMBER HEAT WARNING is also in place across most of the Tyne Tees region. Just eastern coastal areas are currently excluded- but even here it will be hot.

Play Brightcove video

The current temperature record for the region is 34.5 C recorded at Leeming in North Yorkshire on 25th July 2019. That record is now looking likely to be broken.

You can find more details on how to deal with the extreme heat here.