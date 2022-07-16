Play Brightcove video

Take a walk through mini Stockton with Helen Carnell.

A man from the North East has built a model railway replicating much of Stockton from his house in Western Australia.

Model maker Alan Davis has gathered a small online following for his ever-expanding and remarkably accurate model.

He moved from the North East 40 years ago and started nostalgically modelling the Teesside town in line with his father's wishes.

"It all started a long time ago when I got interested in model railways through my father when I was four years old," he told ITV News Tyne Tees.

"He always said: ‘one day you’ll have to build a railway around Stockton station’, so that was the inspiration."

He began with the Queen's Hotel, the venue in which he married his wife Muriel.

The model now takes up an entire room of the couple's home. Take a look at it in our report above.