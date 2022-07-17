Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonny Blair.

A warning has been issued about the dangers of starting nuisance fires which direct time and resources from emergencies.

Fire crews in Northumberland have had to deal with an increasing number of woodland blazes at Isabella Heap, a beauty spot near Blyth.

8 fires were reported in May

28 fires were reported in June

David Percival from Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service said: "We class the incidents as a secondary fire, which is a large grass fire or a lot of undergrowth involved with trees. These dry grass fires can turn into a large fire, and we do have houses neighbouring this area."

The area itself is hard for crews to get to - with vehicles and equipment.

Mr Percival added: "It's a drain on our resources when we could be dealing with more serious incidents."

The fire service has teamed up with Northumberland county council, Northumbria police, local volunteers and a youth charity to tackle the issue.

Locals at the Isabella Heap Volunteer Group have noticed a spike of fires. Credit: Isabella Heap Volunteer Group.

Youth charity Silx Teen Bar in Blyth is one of the partners involved that are working to educate young people about the problem.

Chris Antony is a founder member of Silx Teen Bar which helps young people develop employment and life skills.

Its workers were in the area last night looking to educate the small number of young people it believed are responsible.

Mr Anthony said: "The idea for us as a youth service is to make them aware of our concerns, the environment, and the damage it's doing to the trees, and the consequences."

He added: "Most of them don't realise the consequences of their actions, and it might be a bit of fun for them. There is a lot of negative feeling among the community and from other young people themselves."

The aftermath of the fires in parts of Isabella Heap. Credit: Isabella Heap Volunteer Group

Aileen who is part of the Isabella Heap Volunteer Group which works to improve the open space said that they have come across the aftermath of many fires recently.

She added that the fires have been near or on pine trees which is a danger as the needles and resin in the trees are both highly flammable.

There is also a concern over red squirrels in the area which are already an endangered species.

