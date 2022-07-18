A body has been found in the River Tyne following the search for a missing Northumberland teenager.

The 13-year-old boy was reported to have got into trouble in the water, near Ovingham in the Tyne Valley, shortly before 4.15pm on Sunday (17 July).

Northumbria Police were joined by members of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue for a search that continued into the night.

The North East Ambulance Service was also on the scene.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that a body had been found in the water.

They said identification was yet to take place but believed it was the missing boy.

Rescue teams were seen getting ready ahead of their search in the River Tyne on Sunday. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic update that we sincerely hoped we would never have to give.

"Sadly, after extensive searches carried out in the river yesterday afternoon and evening, a body has been found and we believe it to be the male who was reported missing.

"Our thoughts go out to the male’s family and friends at this devastating time and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened."

Emergency services vehicles lined up near to the riverbank near Ovingham, in Northumberland. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

He continued: “I would like to thank every organisation who assisted us with our searches, including all the volunteers. Your support is absolutely vital and it is hugely appreciated.

"It is with great sadness that we could not provide a more positive update."

The boy’s family have been informed and specialist family liaison officers are continuing to offer them any support they need.

Police do not believe there to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.