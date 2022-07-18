A popular North Yorkshire waterfalls and stretch of river have dried up in the hot weather.

Photographs taken at the weekend show people walking across the rocks at the three-stepped Aysgarth Falls, in Wensleydale, which would usually be hidden by flowing water.

Only shallow pools remain on the course of the river.

The River Ure usually runs from Richmond down towards Ripon, where it meets the River Ouse.

It relies on rainwater and ground water to keep it replenished.

People were seen on the rocks on Sunday where water would usually flow at popular spot in North Yorkshire. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The team at the Yorkshire Dales National Park, which owns the land Aysgarth Falls is on, hopes a good rainfall will help the River Ure run again.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "The dryness of the beck is not unusual as it has happened once or twice over the last few years.

"The unusual aspect about today (Monday) is not so much the water level but the hotness. We're not used to seeing these temperatures in the Dales."

In terms of what the authority is doing during the heatwave, they added: "Our national park visitor centres and our on-the-ground rangers are promoting messages about being safe around open water, and are raising awareness of the fire risk on the moors.

"We are urging people not to light barbecues and to take their litter home."

It is hoped a good rainfall will help replenish the River Ure and bring the waterfalls back to full flow. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

It comes as the UK experiences a heatwave, with temperatures in some parts of the region expected to reach up to the mid-late 30s.

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has been issued across a large part of England, covering as far north as York and parts of North Yorkshire.

A rare amber weather warning has been issued for the region which is expected to last until Tuesday 19 July.