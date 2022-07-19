A record 40ºC possible for Tyne Tees region

This week has, of course, been all about the temperatures. There is a very high chance we are about to see the hottest day the UK has ever recorded.

Exceptionally hot air moved over the UK from the heatwaves in Europe – and as temperatures climb our temperature records have been falling.

Yesterday we saw the hottest day the north east has seen, peaking at 34.7 in North Yorkshire.

Sunshine Credit: Kathleen O'Donnell

And there is every chance that that record will be broken again today.

Today has now become the hottest day the UK has ever seen, already reaching 39.1ºC, beating the 38.7ºC recorded in Kew Gardens in July 2019.

Extreme Heat Warnings

Warning areas suggest highs of 40ºC (104F) could be seen in areas including North Yorkshire – the first time temperatures that high have been seen here.

Make no mistake, these temperatures are extraordinary - and a worrying symptom of our changing climate.

You can find information on how to cope with the heat here.

If the heat is too much for you then there is better news in the forecast. From tomorrow temperatures will have fallen by as much as 20ºC.