Middlesbrough Football Club have completed the loan signing of USA international goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City. The 27-year-old has Premier League and Champions League experience and also played a season on loan in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf.He has 29 caps for his country and has represented the USA at all levels from Under-18.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said: “I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in.

"We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts (from Northampton Town) and now we’re adding Zack who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

"They don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them."

The loan signing of Steffen comes on the same day it was announced Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence has finally completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal was finalised this morning (Tuesday 19 July) after weeks of negotiations between the clubs.

It is understood Spurs have paid an initial fee of £12.5m for the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The total price could eventually rise to as much as £20m if Spence is a success in North London and hits a series of performance targets.

The England Under 21 International joined Boro in 2018 from Fulham and made 70 appearances for the Teesside club.

Spence's move will see him start to play in the Premier League and the Champions League, whilst Middlesbrough will get a hefty transfer fee.

During his time on Teesside, the young footballer had a stormy relationship with the former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.