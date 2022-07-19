Play Brightcove video

Animals in the North East have been struggling with the extreme hot weather conditions, just as much as humans.

So staff at Whitehouse Farm in Morpeth in Northumberland have been coming up with original ways to keep the critters cool.

Morris the pig weighs 180 kilograms, and has been receiving mud baths to help him keep cool.

The farm's owner, Heather Hogarty, said: "The pigs love a good wallow in a mud bath because not a lot of people know this, but pigs can't sweat - so that's why they like to wallow in big muddy puddles which helps cool them down."

Just like humans, animals need to be protected from the sun to keep their skin from burning. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Ms Hogarty's job has also seen her take on the role of covering Boris the skinny pig, who is a type of hairless guinea pig, in factor 50 sunscreen.

She told ITV News Tyne Tees: "They do love this heat because they have to be kept quite warm so they're heated in their indoor pen.

"If we put them out we have to put loads of sunscreen on them because exactly the same as us they'll just burn."

Staff at Whitehouse Farm have been doing their best to ensure that animals are looked after in the unprecedented heat. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In the meerkat enclosure, the animals were treated to ice lollies full of fruit, to keep them cool and hydrated.

Rabbits were laid out on floor tiles that had been frozen in a bid to stop them from overheating, and other animals were sprayed down with water too.

Whitehouse Farm staff's efforts to keep their animals cool has proven a full time job over the last few days, according to Ms Hogarty.

It comes as the UK had its hottest day on record, with temperatures in the North East hitting the late 30s (around 100 fahrenheit).

The conditions prompted the Met Office to introduce the first ever red warning for extreme heat, as a record-breaking high of 40C was recorded in London.

