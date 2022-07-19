A motorbike passenger has died nine days after being involved in a crash with a police car in Gateshead.

Muriel Pinkney was riding on the motorbike when it collided with a Northumbria Police vehicle, understood to be responding to an emergency call, near the Metrocentre.

The 74-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision just after 3pm on 8 July but died in hospital on Sunday (17 July).

The rider, a 77-year-old man, was also seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed on Tuesday that it had begun an investigation into the circumstances.

It said: "The information we have gathered so far indicates the officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time and travelling with his blue lights on down the A1 flyover exit slip road onto Dunston Road near the MetroCentre."

The investigation followed a mandatory referral on 11 July from Northumbria Police.

IOPC regional director Thea Walton said: “Our thoughts are with Mrs Pinkney’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"We have contacted her family to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.“

She continued: "It is important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening.

"This will include looking at whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”