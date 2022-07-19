Metro customers are being advised to avoid travelling on the network amid severe disruption caused by the extreme heat.

Nexus, which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, says its services were significantly affected on Tuesday 19 July and people should not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Services are suspended between Haymarket and Regent Centre, and South Gosforth and Tynemouth due to overhead wires sagging in the heat in several locations.

The closure of the line, along with a planned line closure between St James and Tynemouth, means that Metro currently has no trains operating from Haymarket all the way around the north Tyne coastal loop to St James station in Newcastle city centre.

Operations director, John Alexander, said the safety of its network, customers and colleagues was a priority.

He added: "If customers do need to travel then please ensure you allow plenty of time for your journey, and take water with you in order to stay hydrated.

"Keep the train windows open to allow a flow of air into the carriage.

"If you do feel unwell alight at the first available station and seek some shade, and, if needed, alert us using a station Help Point."

