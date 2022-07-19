Beachgoers were treated to a stunning sunrise on North Tyneside this morning as temperatures continue to soar across the country.

Kayakers took to the water at Cullercoats Bay, while others sat back and watched - taking in the view.

It comes on the morning of what's set to be the UK's hottest day on record. Credit: PA Images

It comes after Britain endured its hottest night ever recorded on Monday.

Temperatures are predicted to rise even further on Tuesday and hit 40C in some areas.

The temperatures prompted the Met Office to introduce the first ever red heat warning. Credit: PA Images

The conditions prompted the Met Office to introduce the first ever red warning for heat.

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.