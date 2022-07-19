As temperatures peak on what has already become the UK's hottest day on record, water companies are urging people to be mindful of turning on the tap.

Northumbrian Water said on Tuesday 19 July that demand in the region had risen by around 20% in the hot weather.

The supplier, which looks after 2.7million households, believes the surge has been caused by the increased use of hot tubs, paddling pools and hosepipes.

While it said reservoirs in the region had a good supply for this time of year, it has warned that fresh water supplies are not infinite.

Here are some top tips for saving water:

Have a short shower rather than a bath.

Save up to six litres of water by turning off the tap when brushing your teeth.

Swap sprinklers for a watering can, or think about getting a water butt in your garden so you reuse rain water rather than utilising water reserves.

Keep a jug of water in the fridge so you do not need to run a tap to lower the water temperature when getting drinks.

Do your washing up with a bowl rather than washing your crockery under a running tap.

Wait until the warm weather is over to wash your car.

Do not over fill your paddling pools, letting water spill over the top can waste up to 30 litres for each inch that goes down.

Colin Day, from Northumbrian Water, said: “We are used to managing high periods of demand, now is the time that our customers can really help us to keep the water flowing.

“By using items such as paddling pools and hot tubs, it can pull heavily on our resources – meaning sometimes the water is being used faster than it can be treated into drinking water.

“When our customers use water wisely, not only are they helping us to protect our resources but they are helping to protect our environment too."

The calls to save water come as the UK endures a heatwave with a rare extreme amber weather warning being issued for the region - and the first red warning in place for parts of North Yorkshire.

Rachel Ayers, a Met Office forecaster, said Tuesday would continue to be a "pretty unprecedented day".

She said: "The temperature will be very hot throughout the day, before rising as high as 40C, maybe even 41C in isolated spots across England during the afternoon.

“This will make it the hottest day on record and the first time we have seen temperatures as high as 40C.”

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.

