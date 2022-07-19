Residents at a Newcastle care home have been having fun while cooling down on the hottest day on record.

Staff and residents at Eothen Homes in Gosforth used paddling pools, water pistols and water bombs to bring temperatures down.

The 37 residents all have different health needs but keeping cool is especially important for all Credit: Tyne Tees

High temperatures can be dangerous for older people and care home staff have been trained to recognise the signs of heatstroke.

Home manager, Ebbw Ralph said: 'It's very dangerous, we have to make sure that they're hydrated and they're kept cool.

"They're all very vulnerable and they've all got different ailments, so we have to make sure that what we're doing is safe. Trying to keep them cool and have a bit of fun"

Resident, Dorothy Turnbull, particularly enjoyed the water pistols.

She said: "The vicious side in me is allowed to come out sometimes and it's out today with the water pistol. I got some good shots in."

Ninety seven year old Ellie Earnshaw enjoyed the record heat. She told ITV Tyne Tees "It's not as hot as I've known it but then I'm very old!"

Dorothy Turnbull and Ellie Earnshaw square up for a water fight. Credit: Tyne Tees

The fun and frivolity at Eothen Homes came as temperatures in the North East hit the late 30s which is around 100 fahrenheit.

The conditions prompted the Met Office to introduce the first ever red warning for extreme heat, as a record-breaking high of 40C was recorded in London.

