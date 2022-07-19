It is a sight you would expect to find in subzero temperatures - but gritters have been on the North East's roads during the UK's hottest day on record.

Durham County Council sent its gritters out on Tuesday 19 July as this month's heatwave peaked.

In Sacriston, a gritter spread sand to stop the road from melting, as a laser temperature reader measured the heat of the ground at 41.6C.

There were even signs in some parts of the road of loose asphalt coming away.

Tar appears to have come away from the road in Sacriston on the UK's hottest day on record. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In a post on the authority's Facebook page last week, they issued a warning to anyone who spotted the machines out in the county.

"If you see one of these in the next few days, your eyes are not deceiving you," it read. "It is a gritter out on one of the hottest days of the year.

"Instead of spreading salt, our staff are on standby to sand the roads to help prevent the tar from melting in these high temperatures."

