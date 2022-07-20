A man who made a Nazi salute during a Newcastle United home game has been banned from every football stadium in the UK.

Shay Asher made the racist gesture in the direction of Tottenham supporters during the Premier League fixture at St James’ Park on October 17 2021.

An investigation was launched after other spectators witnessed the 24-year-old salute with his right hand while "putting his finger over his mouth for a moustache".

Asher, of Winlaton, in Gateshead, admitted a racially aggravated public order offence when he appeared before magistrates in Newcastle in April and was fined.

He returned to the same court on Tuesday 19 July for a further hearing where he was handed a football banning order that will run until 2025.

The order forbids Asher from attending any regulated football match in the UK, which includes Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and National League fixtures, as well as England home internationals.

The banning order also prevents him from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

The 24-year-old initially denied making the gesture and claimed he was "waving at a friend". Credit: NCJMedia

Detective Inspector Gillian Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: “Hate crime of any kind within our communities will not be tolerated under any circumstances and I welcome the banning order handed down to Asher.

“In the North East, we have some of the most knowledgeable and passionate supporters in the entire country and the overwhelming majority of those who attend matches behave impeccably.

“However, when passions are high as was the case in this particular fixture, a small minority can let themselves down and ruin the spectacle for others.

"When that happens, it is important we use every tactic at our disposal to bring effective justice against them."

She continued: “I would like to thank everybody who assisted throughout this investigation, especially Newcastle United who have worked closely with us to ensure this case was brought to court.

“We are proud of the fantastic relationship we have with football fans across the North East and will continue to work with all our clubs and supporter groups to ensure matches can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Asher was fined £200, as well as ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, after admitting the racially aggravated offence at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on April 27.

His banning order came into immediate effect.

