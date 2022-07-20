Four people were arrested following an incident involving a knife on a North Tyneside beach - packed with people enjoying the heatwave.

Police were called to Cullercoats Bay shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday 19 July - the UK's hottest day on record.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “It was reported that a number of men were acting in a violent manner with one offender threatening another with a knife.

“Officers were immediately deployed to the area and four men – aged 23, 21, 20, and 17 – were all arrested on suspicion of affray."

The four have since been released under investigation.

The force added that nobody was injured and inquiries were ongoing.

