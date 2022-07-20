A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Northumberland.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Berwick Hill Road, near Ponteland, shortly after 3.45pm on Monday 18 July.

Police said despite the best efforts of paramedics, 53-year-old Stuart Graham, from the Ponteland area, died at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to help police with their investigation.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family and loved ones at this deeply sad time.

“We ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.”

She continued: “We are working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and are asking for any witnesses to get in touch and help us build a clear picture of what has happened.

“If you were in the area and have any dashcam footage, or saw what happened, we’d ask you to get in touch with us as soon as you can.

"Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting log NP-20220718-0781.