A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who tried to carry out two sex assaults at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Shaho Mostufapour committed the two offences in February and previously pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault.

The charges state that on 10 February and 16 February, at Sunderland Royal Hospital, the 35-year-old "intentionally attempted to touch a woman and that touching would have been sexual, she would not have consented and you did not reasonably believe that she would have consented".

Following his guilty pleas on 26 June, Mostufapour, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, was due to be sentenced on Tuesday 19 July at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

However, he failed to attend the hearing, leading the district judge to issue a warrant not backed by bail.

The court heard that unanswered calls had been made to Mostufapour and no explanation was given for his no-show.

Full details of the offences were not heard during the hearing.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Wednesday inquiries were still ongoing to locate him.