A beauty spot used like an "Ibiza nightclub" was left littered with hundreds of bottles and cans as fights broke out and potentially dangerous barbecues were extinguished in the peak of the heatwave.

Residents have long complained about Richmond Falls, near Richmond, which has become a hot spot for anti-social behaviour, with 'Ibiza like parties' taking place during lockdown and this week's extreme heat.

On Tuesday 19 July, the UK's hottest day on record, police seized 200 bottles of beer, cider, vodka and other spirits. Officers also:

confiscated three large cannisters of nitrous oxide, which can be used to get high, and which will all be destroyed

confiscated several large sound systems, including one stack system that was around 3ft tall

dispersed five men from Middlesbrough who "couldn’t behave themselves"

arrested a youth from County Durham on suspicion of assault after a fight broke out

issued 18 traffic offence reports to those travelling to and from the area, including for not wearing a seatbelt and for causing an obstruction when parked

extinguished seven barbecues, which are dangerous in current dry conditions.

Some of the hundreds of cans and bottles that were confiscated by police. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Inspector Martin Metcalfe said: “Everyone is welcome in Richmondshire, as long as they don’t do things that are selfish and illegal.

“Residents quite rightly don’t want their beauty spots to be used like an Ibiza nightclub and we’re doing something about it.

“As temperatures soared well into the 30s [on Tuesday] and hundreds congregated at Richmond Falls, my team and I took action to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour as well as all the litter and mess this leaves behind.

“We simply will not tolerate antisocial behaviour, which is often committed by large groups who travel in from other areas and behave with no respect for the community they’re visiting."

