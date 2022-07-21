Play Brightcove video

Video report by Julia Breen

A Hartlepool grandad is warning of the dangers of swimming off the North East coast after his grandson died in the sea.

Anthony Bell's grandson Matthew Sherrington drowner off Steetley Pier a year ago.

The area is notorious for dangerous tides, but swimmers continue to go there.

Mr Bell's warnings come in the same week the UK experienced a two-day heatwave with record breaking temperatures.

Mr Bell tearfully spoke to ITV Tyne Tees about getting the news his 14-year-old grandson had died.

He said: "I remember getting that phone call and I knew then, I knew I'd never see him again.

"I had that strange feeling inside my head, because when I was at school I learnt, and I know about the sea."

"It's just so dangerous"

Play Brightcove video

Mr Sherrington died on the 15 July 2021 after getting into trouble. His body was found a week later on a nearby beach.

The official advice is not to swim off the stretch of coast from the pier up to Crimdon - a message Mr Bell hopes will be taken seriously as the school holidays begin.

The council is hoping no more tragedies take place and have taken measures to stop both adults and children being tempted into the sea.

Hartlepool Borough Council has put up signs on the beach and the coastguard is working to educate people too.

"The riptides are not merciful"

Play Brightcove video

Gemma Ptak from the council said: "The riptides are not merciful they are very, very challenging.

"Once someone is within the rip tides and current the challenge of getting out of them is very difficult.

"We ask you to really consider whether you should be entering these waters and go to other areas of safety."

The RNLI recommends those swimming in the sea should do so on lifeguarded beaches between the red and yellow flags.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: