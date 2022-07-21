Potential Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been handing out care packages to Westminster journalists as he bids to beat fellow contender Liz Truss MP to Number 10.

The Richmond MP's team gave out the packages at a breakfast with reporters, which contained a Twix, a can of soft drink and some factor 30 sun cream that reads: "Ready for Rishi, ready for sunshine" on it, as well as: "Guaranteed protection against Labour".

The ready for Rishi branded merchandise included factor 30 suncream for those on the road to "protect" themselves in the hot weather. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Also in the pack was a note, signed by Sunak, which says: "Looking forward to seeing you out on the road.

"Just a little something to make sure you protect yourself in this hot weather. After all, we wouldn't want anyone going red."

Sunak previously revealed he had a Sprite and a Twix before delivering the budget last Autumn.

Sunak, who has held his Richmond seat since 2015, will now spend the coming weeks urging the UK's Tory party members to elect them as leader after Boris Johnson resigned.

A winner will be announced on 5 September and will assume office the following day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...