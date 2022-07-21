A schoolboy left a girl he had a crush on a heartbreaking voicemail to say goodbye before he died, an inquest heard.

Bailey Reay, 13, was found unresponsive and died at his grandmother's home where he lived in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, in December 2020.

While investigating his death, police found a voicemail Bailey had left a girl who he had a crush on which said: "I have had a crush on you for the longest time so I guess this is goodbye."An inquest at City Hall on Wednesday 20 July heard Bailey lived with his grandmother but on December 18, he was left in the care of his grandmother's aunt and they spent some time together eating pizza.

Bailey also spent some time in his room playing on his PlayStation.By midday the following day, the teenager was found unresponsive and the emergency services were called but he was already dead.

Bailey was found in his room with an empty bottle of medication that was prescribed to his grandmother.A post-mortem found he had alcohol and medication in his system.

The pathologist found Bailey died as a result of the effects of the medication and alcohol.

The inquest heard there were a number of things that caused Bailey concern including "difficult family dynamics" and school, though recent records suggested he had got back into school and that it seemed to be going well.Following Bailey's death, some concerns were raised over the issue of bullying and police seized his computer and mobile phone which was protected by a pin.

However, the inquest heard nothing specific was identified.

Assistant coroner, Karin Welsh, said Bailey had admitted taking medication in the voicemail he left to his crush and recorded a verdict of suicide.

She told his family: "'Why' doesn't fall within the remit of an inquest. There were a number of factors in Bailey's life that must have been causing him concern."

Help & support

Contact details for mental health services in the North East