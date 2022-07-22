Celebrations will be 'bigger and better' than ever as Newcastle hosts UK Pride 2022.

The three-day event had been set to take place in the city in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be postponed.

After a two-year delay the festival is in Newcastle with an action-packed weekend of live music and entertainment.

Along with a host of big name performances at Newcastle’s Town Moor, the event has also drawn heavily from the North East’s LGBTQ+ community.

More than 90 per cent of the artists, performers, creatives and campaigners involved in this year’s weekend are from the immediate region – keeping to Northern Pride’s promise to “elevate and celebrate the North East’s LGBTQ+ community” when it won the UK Pride title four years ago.

Among the local performers are South Shields singer Joe McElderry, Newcastle dance artist Karen Harding and drag act Choriza May.

As well as live music, festival goers can enjoy the colourful parade through the city centre before arriving at the Town Moor in Newcastle where there is funfair and street food stalls.

Here's your guide to everything you need to know about the event;

Friday 22 July

The UK Pride weekend is free, but Northern Pride are hosting a fundraising concert on Friday 22 July, with money from ticket sales going to charity.

Among the acts on the lineup are;

5:30PM - 7PM

Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Bimini Bon Boulash

7PM - 9PM

DJ Jodie Harsh

Singer-songwriter Katy B

9PM - 10PM

Toddrick Hall

Saturday 23 JulySaturday sees the return of the vibrant and lively Pride march.

The parade which sees hundreds of people march through the city centre carrying banners to promote inclusion, diversity and the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The march will start at noon at Newcastle Civic Centre and will go via St Marys Place, Northumberland St, Blackett Street, Percy St, Barras Bridge, Claremont Road and then into Exhibition Park.

Organisers say the procession is just over a mile long and should take around 50 minutes to complete.

Anyone can join the march with no sign-up needed, and attendees are encouraged to wear their brightest outfits and carry flags and banners. A number of live performers and music acts will then entertain festival goers.

12PM - 2PM

Pride Radio

Northern Proud Voices

Sophia Flannagan

St Buryan

2PM - 4PM

Louis Chrisp

Hannabiell & Midnight

Collective

Carmen Show Tunes & Wine

4PM - 6PM

MXYM

Kay Greyson

Drag Idol Show

Michael T Ogilvie

6PM - 9PM

Choriza May

Sequinella

Karen Harding

Melanie C (DJ Set)

Sunday 24 July

12PM - 2PM

Louise Pye

NAAM Presents Newcastle

Mela

Jackson Soul

Drag Castle

2PM - 4PM

Sam Dickinson

Pricilla Queen of the Desert

Smash Hits Live!

4PM - 6PM

Dani Dee and the Broadway

Dancers

Re-Take That

Singer Joe McElderry

6PM - 9PM

DJ Adele Roberts

90s popstar Louise

Ibiza in Symphony with

Michael Maddison

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride, is confident this will be their most inclusive and accessible festival to date: "We’ve chosen a powerful theme this year, Remember, Resist, Rise Up, to pay homage to our collective history, resist oppression – with the pandemic having a disproportionate impact on LGBTQ+ people – and rise up to the challenges we still face.

“Pairing this with a really diverse series of events and plans to showcase more local performers and creatives than ever before and I believe we’re on the path to deliver our best festival to date.”