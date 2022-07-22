Emergency responders in the North East are drawing attention to the violence they are forced to endure at work, following a rise in incidents over the last year.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), Northumbria Police, and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) say they are often targeted 'just for doing their job', and that's sometimes included both physical and sexual abuse.

Operational crews in the TWFRS were attacked more than 100 times while responding to callouts in the last year - 30% rise on the previous year.

Meanwhile NEAS paramedics and medical staff have recorded nearly 200 attacks, and 370 cases of verbal abuse.

Earlier this month Farringdon Community Fire Station faced an attacked where these bricks were thrown at equipment and crew. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The campaign comes just weeks after a group of teenagers hurled bricks at the Tyne & Wear fire service's building in Sunderland, damaging vital equipment including a police car.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.

The message is also being put out as the school holidays get underway.

Parents are being encouraged to speak to their children about anti-social behaviour to prevent further attacks.

The North East Ambulance Service have recorded nearly 200 attacks this year. Credit: TWFRS

Chris Lowther from TWFRS said: “As we approach the school summer holidays we have noted an increase in attacks on crews and this needs to stop.

"Firefighters not being able to work due to injury or appliances out of use because of damage, it puts us all at risk."

The services warn that anyone found responsible for an attack will be held to account.

Neighbourhood Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police said: "Our blue light colleagues regularly face challenging situations, but all-too often this can include needless levels of hostility and violence.

"Violence should never simply be considered a part of the job and we will take robust action against the minority found to have been involved in recent incidents."

Alan Gallagher is from NEAS. He said: “Anti-social behaviour is unacceptable, and dealing with the impact places an unnecessary burden on our resources and staff who should be focused of providing care in our communities."

