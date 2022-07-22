Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has left the club to join Stoke City.

The deal was announced this morning (22 July) with the 32-year-old ending his six-year stay with the Magpies.

During his time on Tyneside, Gayle became the Magpies leading goal scorer in his first season, scoring 23 times in all competitions.

It helped Newcastle win the Championship title in 2016/17.

The following season the striker scored six times in the Premier League before joining West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2018/19 season.

He got a further 24 goals during a stint at the Hawthorns before returning to Newcastle.In total, Gayle appeared 122 for the Magpies and scored 34 times.

He is joining Stoke City, who are managed by ex-Magpie Michael O'Neill. Stoke finished 14th in the second tier last term.

Gayle joined the team at St James' Park in 2016 having previously played for Dagenham, Redbridge, Peterborough United and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United thanks Dwight for his contribution and service to the club, and wishes him well for the future.