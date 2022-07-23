A Gateshead badger is back roaming the wilderness after the fire brigade rescued it from a watering can during the recent heatwave.

On Monday, 18 July, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service received a call from a concerned resident after they noticed a badger in their back garden had gotten its head stuck in the can.

It was one of the hottest days of the year - so the Gateshead Community Fire Station were quickly on the scene.

The vet and firefighter wriggle the can free. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

They soon captured the critter and cut off the bottom of the can to give it some air.

A vet then sedated the badger and dislodged the animal from the can.

The badger emerged from the can sleepy but unharmed. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

After a short examination, it slowly regained consciousness .

"Thankfully the badger was uninjured and after a quick check over by the vet – our furry friend was released back into some nearby woodland," the fire service said on social media.

"We want to thank our crew for their meticulous work with this rescue as it’s not every day you’ve got to help free a badger from a watering can in 30 degree heat."

"We aren’t always available to perform these rescues but if we can help we will be there."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...