Residents will be given a fortnight's notice if the decision is taken to settle 1,500 asylum seekers in a North Yorkshire village.

The Home Office is currently deciding whether to move people - mainly men - who arrived from countries such as Eritrea, Syria, Iran and Iraq into a former RAF base at Linton-on-Ouse, which has a population of roughly 1,000.

The plans form part of measures which will also see asylum seekers deported to Rwanda, and have been met with fierce local opposition.

Residents have told ITV News Tyne Tees that they have lost sleep and even tried to relocate due to fears for their safety.

Watch Julia Breen's report from a public meeting in April

Play Brightcove video

Hambleton District Council strongly opposes the proposals and has threatened to take legal action against the Home Office to block them from going ahead.

On Friday 22 July, the local authority said it believes ministers are yet to make a final decision.

Leader of the Council, Mark Robson added that the Home Office confirmed they would provide two-weeks notice if they decide to proceed.

"We have now received a detailed response from the Home Office in relation to our Pre-Action Protocol letter issued on 25 May 2022," he said.

"This response is currently being assessed by our legal team who will then prepare advice which will be considered by both Cabinet and Council, who will then decide the next steps.

"This process may take some time due to potential complexities and the need to potentially clarify points."

Villagers in Linton-on-Ouse are up in arms Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Cllr Robson added: "We have also received further responses from the Home Office in relation to the Planning Contravention Notice served in May. These responses are also currently being assessed by our legal team.

"The Home Office has now confirmed that we will be given a 14-day notice period should the decision be taken to begin moving people onto the site at Linton-on-Ouse.

"At present we continue to understand that no final decision has been taken by Ministers toaccommodate asylum seekers at RAF Linton.

"Local councillors continue to support and be in dialogue with the local community and we continue to aim to secure the best possible outcome for everyone."

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: