An albino wallaby which was abandoned by its mother is getting round-the-clock care from a human foster-mum.

Jolene the baby wallaby was rejected by its mother leaving the manager of Whitehouse Farm, in Morpeth, in Northumberland, no choice but to look after it herself.

Heather Hogarty has taken on the role, from bottle feeding Jolene through the night to carrying the small animal around on her front in a homemade pouch.

Ms Hogarty said: "She was thrown out the pouch at about three months old, but they actually don't even start popping out of the pouch until they're about six months.

"It's quite unusual for that to happen. We did try to put her back in, but the mother was having none of it and obviously at that age she was too small to jump back in so we've been looking after her ourselves."

Wallabies are supposed to stay in their mother's pouch until they are around 9 months old and live off their mother's milk until they are one.

As Jolene was unable have her mother's milk, staff at the farm looked for alternative solutions and found one in Willow the goat.

Having just had a kid of her own, Willow allows staff at the farm to milk her so that Jolene can be fed.

Now Willow only lets her kid feed off one side so that milk from the other can be used for feeding the abandoned wallaby.

Staff will begin introducing Jolene to some of the other wallabies at the farm over the coming weeks.

