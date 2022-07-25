The permanent site of the government's new Treasury office in Darlington has been revealed as a former town centre car park.

On his first visit to the town since taking up the post of Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi unveiled the Brunswick site on Monday 25 July as the department's new home.

There are now more than 130 Treasury staff at the new cross-government hub, who are currently working out of temporary offices in Darlington.

Mr Zahawi said: "I am delighted to announce the permanent site for our Economic Campus in Darlington on my first visit to the town as Chancellor.

"We are creating jobs for local people and spreading opportunity as part of our drive to level up.

“This government is delivering on its promise to ensure those living outside of London can be at the heart of decision-making so we better reflect the communities we serve."

The confirmation of Brunswick as the permanent home for the campus still remains subject to the contract and lease agreement with a developer.

Teams have now begun moving from the interim office at Bishopsgate House into a longer-term temporary office in Feethams House, which will be completed in September, ahead of the permanent site being ready in a few years’ time.

The department aims to have up to 300 Treasury roles based at the new cross-government hub, as part of a drive to have more than 1,100 new roles based there by 2025.

The majority of staff have been recruited directly to the campus and the remainder are existing staff who have also chosen to relocate from London.

The campus will house teams from a number of other Government departments.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "Having the Treasury on our doorstep not only brings fantastic jobs for local people, but also ensures that as a region we are at the forefront of Government decision making."

More than 6,000 Civil Service jobs have already been moved out of London to support the government’s levelling up agenda.

