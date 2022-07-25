The family of a teenager killed in a crash in Durham have said his death has "brought nothing but heartbreak".

Leon Patterson, 18, was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun when it crashed in Littletown, Durham, earlier this month.

He died at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “On July 14 we lost a beautiful family member, our little Leon, in a tragic car incident, this has brought nothing but heartbreak to us all.

“The family and the community will never be the same again.

“His smile and cheeky little words would light a whole room up as many of you already know and life will never be the same without him.

“He was the most caring, kind-hearted little soul.

“Loved by so so many and will be truly missed.”

Durham Constabulary said an investigation was still ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

