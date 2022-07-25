Three boxers from the North East are hoping to do the region proud when they appear at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Joe Tyers, from County Durham, Savannah Stubley, from Blyth, in Northumberland and Sunderland's Kiaran Macdonald have all been selected for a 14-strong host nation squad.

The three from the North East form part of a squad of eight men and six women who are all part of the World Class Programme (WCP) for Boxing and part of the GB boxing squad that trains at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Starting on Friday 29 July and culminating on 7 August, the boxing will take place at Birmingham’s NEC venue.

Joe Tyers already has four national titles and will look to add a Commonwealth medal to his name in front of a home crowd. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Joe Tyers, who fights in the lightweight division, is hoping the Commonwealth Games offers the chance to catch the eye of the pro-boxing scene.

He also believes medal success at the Commonwealth Games could mean a place in the next Olympics boxing squad.

He said: "It means a lot to be going to the games, it is another step closer to the Olympics. I want to get to the top. The amount of people who will hopefully be watching and getting your name out there is unreal really.

"The family will be coming down to support me, especially my dad. He is my main coach. He used to box himself and I've been in the gym since I was about nine or ten.

"Win gold at the Commonwealth Games and your name is our there for life really isn't it."

Savannah Stubley was recently added to GB Boxing’s World Class Programme having represented England at the European Under-22 Championships. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Savannah Stubley is enjoying a rise up the ranks and will now make her senior international debut at Birmingham 2022.

The 21-year-old was named National Amateur Champion last year as she defeated Tayla Rushton in a unanimous decision.

She has been boxing since she was seven and has labelled boxer Tyson Fury as her biggest inspiration.

"It means the world to be representing my country," she said. "Who would have thought someone from Blyth would be going to the Commonwealth Games.

"I've never had all this media attention before so I'm a bit nervous, I'm more nervous doing interviews than I am fighting.

"I'm from the travelling community and it's rare for girls in that community to get into boxing, and everyone was shocked when I started but I'm determined to make everyone proud."

Kiaran Macdonald describes his style as "flashy, fancy, and explosive" and wants to put on a show for crowds in Birmingham this summer. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Kiaran Macdonald comes into this summer's games as one to watch having clinched silver at the European Championships in May.

The Wearsider had already picked up two national titles in 2016 and 2017, and now has his eyes firmly fixed on adding a commonwealth medal to his collection.

He said: "I feel a real sense of pride and honour and I can't wait to go and represent my country at the Commonwealth Games. It's massive.

"I've done World Championships and European Championships which are sole boxing events, but the Commonwealth Games are a multi-sport event and I really hope all the athletes get the same backing as the athletes did for the London 2012 Olympics."

Team England's boxing squad will hope to repeat, if not better, the history-making medal haul at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Team England’s Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, welcomed the boxers to the team and wished them luck: “After such a successful Gold Coast Games in 2018, I’m excited to see how our Boxing class of 2022 shape up for the Birmingham games.

"It is an honour to welcome the 14 athletes to Team England, and I know the NEC crowd will be eager to support each boxer when they enter the ring.”