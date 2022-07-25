Rangers have cleared thousands of dead birds from one of the Farne Islands where Avian Flu is having a devastating impact on important seabird colonies.

A team from the National Trust wearing protective suits recovered 3,104 carcasses from Staple Island, one of the Outer Farnes off the Northumberland coast.

They have warned this number could be the "tip of the iceberg" as cliff nesting birds, including guillemots and kittiwakes, will have fallen and been lost to the sea.

The outbreak has been branded an "unprecedented wildlife tragedy".

The islands are home to around 200,000 seabirds, including puffins. Credit: PA

The islands, which are looked after by the National Trust, are an internationally-important habitat for 23 species, including puffins, with 200,000 birds living there.

Cliff-nesting birds seemed to be the worst-affected by the bird flu outbreak, with guillemots, kittiwakes and young puffins known as pufflings among those recovered.

Rangers working for the trust have been removing the carcasses to prevent further contamination.

For their own safety, they wore white hazmat suits, gloves and masks.

Some of the dead birds were ringed and the casualties include an eight-year-old Arctic tern which would have flown from the Farne Islands to Antarctica and back eight times during its lifetime, covering 144,000 miles.

Also discovered was a 16-year-old kittiwake which was ringed on the islands in 2006.

Annually, 45,000 people take a trip to the Farnes but the islands were closed to visitors at the start of this month.

Farnes' general manager Simon Lee said: "The welfare of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our top priority as we navigate this unprecedented wildlife tragedy on the islands.

"The National Trust has cared for the Farne Islands for just under 100 years, and there are no records of anything so potentially damaging to our already endangered seabird colonies.

"The Farne Islands is a National Nature Reserve and home to approximately 200,000 seabirds, including guillemots, kittiwakes, razorbills and shags in addition to Arctic terns and puffins.

"We closed the islands to limit disturbance to the birds and are monitoring the situation daily.

"Our team of rangers are working hard to minimise the spread of the disease amongst the island's precious wildlife."

Rangers wore white hazmat suits, gloves and masks to clear the dead birds. Credit: PA

This strain of bird flu originated in east Asia and affected domestic flocks in the UK over the winter. It has since spread across the country to infect wild birds.

It spreads when birds come into direct contact with an infected bird, faeces, body fluids or indirectly via food and water.

The risk to humans is considered to be very low and people are rarely affected.

