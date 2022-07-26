Two North Yorkshire athletes have set their sights on medal success at the Commonwealth Games.

Northallerton shotputter Scott Lincoln and runner Marc Scott are relishing the opportunity to shine in front of a home crowd in Birmingham.

After missing out on the games on the Gold Coast in 2018, Lincoln insists he is determined to make up this time around by targetting a gold medal in the home games.

He said: "It is just a matter of approaching it like it is a normal competition and go to win.

"I always picture the moment of having the medal and having the family, parents and girlfriend in the crowd and sharing that moment with them. That has always been the dream. Hopefully one day it will come true.

"Hopefully that is at the Commonwealth Games."

Having made his Olympic debut last year, the 29-year-old shot put specialist has his sights set on the British record and now is on the hunt for a Commonwealth Games medal.

When not training at home in North Yorkshire or chasing his dream around the world, Scott has been working on building sites. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The North Yorkshire native threw a personal best of 21.28m last summer before heading to the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

The 13-time British champion is yet to break the 21m mark in 2022 but with six competition wins out of nine so far this year, he is trending in the right direction.

Lincoln said: "I'm currently ranked fourth, and that sort of situation is usually when I perform well.

"When I know that on a good day I could probably push to win and on a bad day, probably come eighth or ninth.

"It's always exciting, and the home crowd will hopefully get behind us and it's going to be a good atmosphere and packed and that will push me that little bit more."

Marc Scott, who won the Great North Run last year, will be targeting a gold medal when he competes at the games in Birmingham on August 6th. Credit: PA Images

Also from Northallerton and also targeting a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games is Marc Scott.

The 28-year-old is a double British champion, having won the 5000m in 2018 and 2020.

He went to university in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is relishing the chance to compete on home soil.

Scott said: "Right now, I feel like I'm in the best shape I have been in my life. There is no reason why I shouldn't go out and target a medal.

"Hopefully, it would be gold, but any colour would be great to bring home for the country and especially doing it while in England, too."

Scott represented his country at the 2021 Olympic Games and is coming into his own this year, winning his first global medal at the World Indoor Championships in March, taking bronze in the 3000m.

He is also fondly remembered by people in North East as the athlete who won last year's Great North Run.

"That really was a good race for me, especially to do it in front of the North East crowd," added Scott.

"It's just nice to be able to win things like that at home and to become a bit more recognised with people, especially those who live in the North East."