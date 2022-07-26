Skip to content

Sam Fender's album Seventeen Going Under nominated for Mercury Prize

Sam Fender glastonbury Pyramid 240622 PA
Sam Fender's album Seventeen Going Under is up against Harry Styles' album Harry's House. Credit: PA

Sam Fender could be about to add another accolade to his name after being shortlisted for a prestigious Mercury Prize.

The North Shields singer-songwriter is in the running for 'Album of the Year' and is up against the likes of Harry Styles and Joy Crookes.

His second studio album reached the chart top spot last autumn and will be pitted against works from artists across the industry by an independent panel of judges.

Their decisions are based on the quality of the music on the albums.

If he wins, Fender will receive a trophy, £25,000 and another boost to his already sky-high profile.

The Mercury Prize was established to promote the best of UK and Irish music and the musicians who produce it.

This is the latest honour Fender has been up for, having previously won two Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello.

The result for the Mercury Prize will be announced at the 2022 Awards Show on Thursday 8 September.

