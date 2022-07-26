Meet Suzanne Downs - possibly the biggest Sean Paul fan in the North East.

The 44-year-old, from Morpeth, Northumberland, plays the Jamaican rapper's music multiple times a day and has a collection of his memorabilia.

She has even named her 18-month-old German Shephard 'Shauna Paul' after the prolific hitmaker.

When she heads off on holiday to Menorca next week, the mum-of-four will be packing her Sean Paul towel inside her Sean Paul suitcase.

"I think I am the biggest Sean Paul fan in the North East," said the nursing assistant.

"I listen to him everyday - multiple times a day when I'm not at work. My next door neighbours can hear it through the wall all the time.

"I just love him. He makes me feel like a giddy teenager. He is just so cool, he's got such a nice, kind face and when he smiles he's got little dimples.

"He's absolutely amazing at making music. He's my favourite singer because he doesn't have a bad song.

"I rehomed a dog in February and I have changed her name to 'Shauna Paul'. She answers to it but I have to do it in his voice."

Suzanne Downs and her 18-month-old German Shephard Shauna Paul. Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

She continued: "The kids wanted to change the dog's name but I said 'that's her name, she likes it and she answers to it'.'"

Ms Downs owns a number of Sean Paul possessions which are precious to her including a cup, keyrings, a T-shirt, a beach towel and a suitcase.

She said: "I always use the cup, it's my cup. No-one else is allowed to use it. I am going on holiday next week and I have bought a Sean Paul suitcase cover. My oldest son says I should grow up."

The superfan said she had always enjoyed listening to Sean Paul's music but she became an even bigger fan after seeing him perform in Newcastle in 2019.

She has now bought tickets to see him perform at the City Hall next month.

"I sit and watch the videos all the time that my friend took at the concert," she said.

"It makes me feel so excited. My family think I'm mad but when I go in August my three sisters are coming with me."

Superfan Suzanne Downs said she is desperate to meet Sean Paul when she goes to his gig next month. Credit: NCJ Media Syndication

Desperate to meet Sean Paul when she goes to his gig next month, she plans to wait outside the venue in the hope of getting the chance to meet him before the show.

She said: "All I want is a tiny little hug, an autograph and a photograph with him. It would be my dream come true."

Sean Paul shot to stardom in 2002 with the release of his album Dutty Rock, which contained hit singles 'Gimme The Light' and 'Get Busy'.

During his career, he has worked alongside artists such as Little Mix, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Dua Lipa.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: