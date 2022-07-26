Two teenagers, aged just 13 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire on Teesside, which destroyed parts of the property.

Emergency services were called to Rudyard Avenue in Roseworth, Stockton, just before 1am on Tuesday 26 July.

Three fire engines from Stockton and Thornaby attended the scene, with firefighters battling the blaze for more than two hours.

They used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and positive pressure ventilation which is a method used to remove smoke, heat and other combustion products from a building.

The fire caused 100% fire damage in a bedroom, and the first floor suffered 50% fire and 50% heavy smoke damage.

Crews eventually left the scene at around 3.15am.

There was significant fire damage to the first floor of the property. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Cleveland Fire Brigade says the cause of the fire remains undetermined following an investigation.

In a statement, Cleveland Police said: "Police have arrested two juvenile males in connection with a fire at a property in Rudyard Avenue overnight.

"A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. Enquiries are ongoing."

