Stations across the North East and North Yorkshire have turned into ghost towns as the latest rail strike takes place.

In Newcastle platforms were empty during the early morning rush hour as a picket line formed outside.

It comes as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, the train drivers' union ASLEF, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Network Rail, have walked out.

It is thought more than 40,000 workers have left their roles today (27 July) in the latest industrial action in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Dave King the National Executive Committee Member for the North East

Similarly to June’s strike action, only around 20% of services are running across half the UK network.

Even train operators not in dispute with the union may be affected, as signallers - who are among those striking - control train movements across the entire country.

Picket workers from a number of unions and Network Rail staff joined together on a picket line outside Newcastle's Central Station. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

York, home of the railway, was empty on Wednesday 27 July and Darlington Station has suffered from reduced services.

The following stations in our region have also been closed:

ScarboroughMiddlesbroughNorthallertonThirskThornaby

The Tyne and Wear Metro has been affected although Nexus employees are not taking industrial action.

Services between Pelaw and South Hylton are not running as that stretch of the system is owned by Network Rail.

Tickets are being accepted on the Go North East services 9 and 56, Stagecoach routes covered by the X24 18/18A, 8, 10/11, and Gateshead Central Taxis 558.

There was disruption on the rail network on Tuesday 26 July and is anticipated for Thursday 28 July as signalling boxes have been closed and will be reopened at different times.

Many travellers in the North East and North Yorkshire have been caught up in the chaos.

Twitter user Sam Dubbins said: "This country is in a total mess.

"I am currently sat at York going nowhere working out how I get to London via Birmingham. I left Newcastle at 7.04. Earliest I’ll get to London is 13.20. More than 6 hours."

Even passengers who had tried to plan ahead and had changed travel plans have been caught in the fiasco.

Lynda Thompson was travelling on Tuesday 26 July and said: "Best laid plans are shattered. Power line problems mean the teenager and I are stuck in Darlington on a train intended for London (having changed our plans because of tomorrow's train strike we're gutted mentally & financially)."

Find out how different companies in the ITV Tyne Tees region are being affected:

LNER:LNER is running a reduced service between Edinburgh Waverley and London King's Cross. It recommends that those needing to travel reserve a seat beforehand.

TransPennine Express:

TransPennine Express have said customers should only plan on travelling if essential and are advised to look for alternative modes of transport if possible.

There will be very limited services between Newcastle to Edinburgh.

Ticket arrangements are in place with other operators in the event of TransPennine Express cancellations on Wednesday.

Due to the high number of enquiries it is getting, TransPennine Express have stopped replying to social media message and have warned customers that getting a response could take around an hour.

CrossCountry:

CrossCountry has asked that people only travel if necessary as services are significantly reduced.

It says there will be severe disruption due to the industrial action and that services will begin later on Thursday 28 July.

Tickets can be used on any date up to and including 2 August or can be amended to an alternative date after that is needed.

Northern:

Passengers for services run by Northern Rail have told customers not to travel.

It has warned that most services are not running and that no alternative mode of transport has been organised.

People affected can use their tickets up to the 2 August.

For customers needing to travel today or on 28 July a ticket acceptance arrangement is in place with:

Transpennine Express

LNER

CrossCountry

Grand Central:

The company warns it will be unable to call at some stations due to limited resources.

Tickets for Grand Central Services will be accepted on trains on 28 July, alternatively a refund can be requested.