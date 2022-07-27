For two North East cyclists, Charlie Tanfield and Hamish Turnbull, the Commonwealth Games offer experience.

For Charlie, it is the chance to use his experience of previous games to try and enjoy more medal success.

For Hamish, this summer's games offer him the chance of a Commonwealth Debut and on home soil. He is hoping a successful tournament will lead to being selected for the next Team GB Olympic games cycling squad.

Turnbull said: "I'm over the moon to be selected. I've done Euros and World Championships in the past but they were specific cycling events. To be going to a multi-sport games, I'm really excited.

"We've got some really big competition. They're all really strong teams. It's about finishing as high as possible and just racing my very best."

Hamish - which is actually his middle name and used instead of his first name William - won team sprint gold at this year’s National Track Championships, along with individual bronze medals in the keirin event and sprint.

He is also an Under-23 European champion.

The Commonwealth Games cycling events do not take place in Birmingham, but at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Turnbull who will turn 23 shortly before the games start has said he's looking forward to the support of the home crowd.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "It's going to be special. It's going to be crazy. My first games experience in front of a home crowd is going to be special. It can be magical, especially if it is the home crowd.

"It can almost give you superpowers, which I guess is the only way to explain it."

Great Ayton's Charlie Tanfield after winning gold. Credit: PA Images

Charlie Tanfield has a plethora of international medals to show for his success at a number of international events.

The track cycling star from North Yorkshire bagged a gold and silver medal at the Gold Coast games in 2018, before then heading to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics last year.

Unsurprisingly he's targeting another gold at these home games, but he admits he'll have to beat the best if he's to win a medal.

Tanfield said: "It's going to be really hard to get a medal this time around. It's going to have to be an unbelievable performance if I get on the podium, there are some unbelievable riders going.

"You need to come into the games thinking you've done the most you can do because you have a lot more confidence in yourself. If you've done everything you can you'll be in the best shape possible and you won't have any regrets on race day."