Five police officers have been assaulted after responding to an incident in Stockton.

Officers received a report of an altercation on High Newham Court at about 7:55pm on Wednesday 27 July.

Cleveland Police said that during the incident three Special Constables and two police officers from response policing were assaulted.

Three officers were punched in the face and mouth, one was punched in the back and another was kicked, the force said.

No one suffered serious injuries and they are being offered support.

A 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Both remain in police custody.

Chief Inspector Andy Liddell said: “It’s unacceptable that any of our officers are assaulted, particularly in the line of duty.

"We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to carry out acts like this can fully expect to be arrested and dealt with appropriately.”

Inquiries are ongoing.

