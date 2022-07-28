Greggs' unlikely collaboration with Primark continues with the launch of their second fashion range.

Ahead of a busy month for live music, the bakery chain and high-street retailer have announced the release of their 21-piece festival collection.

From 5 August, Greggs-themed bucket hats, bum bags, 'clogs' and hoodies will be available for purchase at Primark stores nationwide.

It follows a launch in February of an 11-piece range which was available at 60 selected stores, including the popular bakery firm's home city, Newcastle, where shoppers queued up for the first slice of action.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: "The reaction to our first official Greggs clothing collection was incredible and sold out even faster than we anticipated.

"We’re excited to team up with Primark once again to deliver more fun and unique pieces that Greggs fans will wear with pride across the summer and beyond."

The collection includes:

Greggs Black T-Shirt

Greggs Blue Logo T-Shirt

Greggs Basketball Jersey

Greggs Basketball Shorts

Greggs Black Sweat Shorts

Greggs Blue Logo Sweat Shorts

Greggs Varsity Jacket

Greggs White ‘Flakes Included’ T-Shirt

Greggs Black Sliders

Greggs Blue Clogs

Greggs Blue Logo Bum Bag

Greggs Blue Logo Bucket Hat

Greggs Tote Bags

Greggs Socks

Greggs Underpants

