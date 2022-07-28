Bakery chain Greggs launches festival range in latest collaboration with Primark
Greggs' unlikely collaboration with Primark continues with the launch of their second fashion range.
Ahead of a busy month for live music, the bakery chain and high-street retailer have announced the release of their 21-piece festival collection.
From 5 August, Greggs-themed bucket hats, bum bags, 'clogs' and hoodies will be available for purchase at Primark stores nationwide.
It follows a launch in February of an 11-piece range which was available at 60 selected stores, including the popular bakery firm's home city, Newcastle, where shoppers queued up for the first slice of action.
Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: "The reaction to our first official Greggs clothing collection was incredible and sold out even faster than we anticipated.
"We’re excited to team up with Primark once again to deliver more fun and unique pieces that Greggs fans will wear with pride across the summer and beyond."
The collection includes:
Greggs Black T-Shirt
Greggs Blue Logo T-Shirt
Greggs Basketball Jersey
Greggs Basketball Shorts
Greggs Black Sweat Shorts
Greggs Blue Logo Sweat Shorts
Greggs Varsity Jacket
Greggs White ‘Flakes Included’ T-Shirt
Greggs Black Sliders
Greggs Blue Clogs
Greggs Blue Logo Bum Bag
Greggs Blue Logo Bucket Hat
Greggs Tote Bags
Greggs Socks
Greggs Underpants
