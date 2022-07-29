Hundreds are expected to gather for the funeral service of Father Dermott Donnelly, the brother of TV star Dec.

The popular priest, who had recently celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church, died earlier this month in hospital after falling seriously ill, at the age of 55.

After the death, Declan Donnelly said he was "heartbroken", adding:

"We are all beyond devastated."

His double act partner and best friend Ant McPartlin added: "Fr. Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.

"My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family.

"The world has lost a special man."

The Requiem Mass is to be held at St Mary's Cathedral, Newcastle, on Friday 29 July.

What is a Requiem Mass?

A Requiem Mass is a Catholic church service in memory of someone who has recently died. It is usually held in the context of a funeral, when it is often referred to as a Funeral Mass.

His body was received on Thursday (28 July) evening into St Michael's Church in the city's West End, where an overflow congregation will gather to watch a livestream of the service - a testament to the late priest's popularity.

The Donnellys - Dermott, Dec, Martin, Eamonn, Camelia, Patricia and Moira - grew up in Cruddas Park and attended St Michael's, when they were growing up.

It was the church where Dec married Ali Astall in 2015, officiated by his brother Dermott.

The priest was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry. He was a member of the clergy for St Joseph's Church in Stanley, County Durham.

Hexham and Newcastle Bishop Robert Byrne said: "He truly lived his faith, and in doing so gave so much to others.

"It is with great gratitude that we will remember him and all he selflessly gave."

Father Dermott Donnelly outside St Michael's ahead of Dec's wedding. Credit: PA Images

During his career, Fr Dermott was a supporter of The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (Cafod) charity.

Its Head of Education Monica Conmee said he had been a "great friend of Cafod", adding: "Fr Dermott chose to stand in the light, and through his immense talent and gifts, so generously guided thousands of young people to experience the love and light of God in their own lives, inspiring them to share this with others."

In 2014, Fr Dermott featured on Songs Of Praise alongside CBBC's Hacker T Dog to answer questions about the church, sent in by CBBC viewers.

In April 2022, he visited Downing Street and joined other religious leaders praying for peace.