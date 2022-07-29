Final preparations are underway for what organisers are billing as the 'largest music festival in the North East.'

LooseFest will be taking place on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July 2022 with up to 30,000 people expected to head to the site on Newcastle's Town Moor each day.

The festival is returning, but to the new site on Tyneside, with this year's event expected to dwarf the scale of its 2021 site at Herrington Park in Sunderland.

Event organisers have vowed to utilise the inner-city green space to plant Newcastle and the North East firmly on the UK festival map and offer a welcomed and sustainable boost to the local & wider economies.

Over the weekend, festival-goers can expect multiple all-weather stages, a funfair carnival with a Ferris wheel and a street food village.

What are the timings for the main Open Air Arena?

Saturday:

12pm - Eurasia

1pm - Joel Corry

2pm - Shane Codd

3pm - Jess Bays

4pm Low Steppa

5pm - Paul Woolford

6pm - Young T and Bugsey

6.30pm - Example

8pm - Clean Bandit

9.30pm - Black Eyed Peas

For fans of Newcastle DJ Patrick Topping, the local musician will be performing in front of a home crowd on the Kaluki stage at 2.00pm.

Over 30 artists are performing across five stages on Saturday. Credit: LooseFest

Sunday:

12pm - Chris Shaw

12.40pm - Thomas Hannett

1.20pm - Felix Leiter

2pm - Ferreck Dawn

4pm - Luude

5pm - Sigala

6pm - Disciples

7.15pm - Jonas Blue

8.30pm - Mabel

9.45pm - AJ Tracey

Phatts and Small, Ultrabeat and Tinchy Stryder are among other acts entertaining the crowds across the day and will be performing on the Mixtape stage.

People can enjoy entertainment on site from midday to 10.30pm. Credit: LooseFest

Gates will open and the music will start at 12pm each day with last entry being at 5pm.

Saturday’s event will finish at 11pm and on Sunday's at the earlier time of 10.30pm.

Festival-goers won't be allowed back in on the same day once they've left.

People are being warned that most of the LooseFest site will be cashless, with only some food and funfair vendors accepting cash.

The festival on Newcastle's Town Moor comes following a row about noise from previous festivals in the area like This is Tomorrow.

It resulted in Newcastle City Council imposing a strict set of rules earlier this year, including noise limits and a requirement to give six months' notice on major events.

